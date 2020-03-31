Savannah Guthrie Returns to ‘Today’ Set After Self-Isolating for Two Weeks (Video)

Viewers expressed shock and concern at her presence in the NBC studio

| March 31, 2020 @ 7:25 AM

Getty

Savannah Guthrie returned to the set of NBC’s “Today” Tuesday, sitting alongside co-anchor Hoda Kotb two weeks after self-isolating due to a sore throat.

“So, this is Studio 1A,” she said. “I haven’t been here in a while.”

Guthrie, like other “Today” hosts, began working from home earlier this month as the coronavirus pandemic spread through America and workers in various industries began assessing the feasibility of telecommuting. While Craig Melvin returned to the studio last week, Al Roker is still broadcasting remotely.

Also Read: 'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Breaks Down After Reporting on Coronavirus Impact in New Orleans (Video)

“So many things are not normal and in this moment, right now as I look at you, something finally is. It’s good to see you,” said Kotb, who last week became openly emotional during an interview with New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees about his efforts to ease the burden of the pandemic crisis on his state.

Guthrie replied, “It’s good to finally be in the same room. I wish we were closer like we used to snuggle up but we are practicing our social distancing. It’s good to be back in the studio.”

The show’s Twitter account posted the moment, but some viewers were taken aback.

“I’m really concerned about the message here. NBC has a chance to effectively demo stay at home. This sends a signal that all is well. Hmmm very uncomfortable seeing this,” wrote one user.

Another reply said, “I really don’t understand why  @SavannahGuthrie is back in the studio!? The TODAY show was really showing the human connection from social distancing and made it more relatable. Why is she in studio?!”

Other replies urged NBC to “send her home” again or “set an example by following the rules.”

