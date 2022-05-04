

The Peacock revival of ’90s favorite “Saved by the Bell” will not be back for a third season, the streamer confirmed on Wednesday.

The updated series brought back original cast members Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez, as series regulars and featured Tiffani Thiessen, Lark Voorhies and Mark-Paul Harry Gosselaar as guests, with now-California governor Zack Morris ( Gosselaar) sending students of schools he closed to Bayside High.

The new students included Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez, with John Michael Higgins as Principal Toddman.

The second season dropped in November and won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards on April 2, beating out such competition as “Love, Victor” and “Sex Education.”

Peacock paid tribute to writer and exec producer Tracey Wigfield, as well as eps Franco Bario and Peter Engel and Universal Television in the following statement on Wednesday:

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of ‘Saved by the Bell’ for both new and OG fans. Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time.”

“Saved by the Bell” will continue to stream on Peacock.

Deadline first reported the story.