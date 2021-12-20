Sayaka Kanda, the Japanese singer and actress who was the voice of Princess Anne in Japan’s dubbed version of “Frozen,” died on Dec. 18 after falling from her 14th story hotel room. She was 35.

Kanda was found unconscious in a garden outside the 22-story hotel rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. According to The Daily Beast, her death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

She was scheduled to appear Saturday in a performance of “My Fair Lady” at a theater in the mountainous city of Sapporo but did not show up.

“We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it,” her agent said in a statement to Daily Mail.

The only child of pop singer Seiko Matsuda and actor Masaki Kanda appeared in 2001 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or du court métrage short film winner “Bean Cake” and debuted as a voice actress in the animated series “Good Luck Girl!” She was later cast as Anna in the Japanese language dub of “Frozen,” “Frozen 11” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.