MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough dropped an F-bomb on Thursday in a rant against not only President Donald Trump and the mob that rioted in the Capitol to support him, but the Capitol Police officers who were on duty when it happened Wednesday.

“Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks away from the Capitol? Why are you known as ‘badasses’ around the Capitol but then Trump supporters come in and you open the f—ing doors for them?” Scarborough, a former GOP congressman with years of experience in the Washington, D.C., asked aloud. “You open the doors for them and let them breach the People’s House! What is wrong with you?”

The Capitol police were widely criticized by many more people than just Scarborough for their handling of the riot that took place during a joint session of Congress called to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Scarborough was referring in his screed to viral videos seeming to show officers allowing rioters through a barrier or take selfies with the Trump supporters occupying the building.

Joe Scarborough to Capitol Police on @Morning_Joe :

"Why are you known as badasses around the Capitol…but then Trump supporters come in and you open the FUCKING DOORS for them." pic.twitter.com/jnuES5qKao — Hollerella (@hollerella) January 7, 2021

Scarborough also noted the discrepancy between the treatment of the predominantly white pro-Trump mob and other political demonstrators who faced much harsher resistance from U.S. authorities in recent years.

“If these insurrectionists were Black, they would have been shot in the face and, my God, if this insurrectionists were Muslim, they would have been sniped from the top of buildings,” the “Morning Joe” host raged as photos of the insurrection appeared on screen. “So I wanna know from the Capitol Hill police, is it just white people or is it Donald Trump supporters?”