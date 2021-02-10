MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned Republicans against moving on from Jan. 6’s deadly Capitol riot Wednesday morning after he played a short clip of the 13-minute video Democrats showed at Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“It makes your blood boil. It’s horrifying … There was silence in the chamber from Republicans and Democrats as they had to relive that terrible day,” said “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist. “And yet, there are people who watch that video — absorb what we just saw knowing that somewhere in there a Capitol police officer was murdered as well — and say, ‘We need to move on.'”

Scarborough fumed that Republican senators Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio and Mike Lee have been among those trying to “move on.”

The former GOP congressman-turned-TV host addressed each GOP lawmaker by name as he railed against the “Trump cop killers” who perpetrated the riot.

“You don’t get a mulligan when you kill a cop, Mike,” Scarborough said, addressing Mike Lee. “When you abuse police officers, jam police officers’ heads inside a door, and bash police officers’ brains with fire extinguishers, you don’t get a mulligan. Especially if you’re the one responsible for bringing those cop killers up to Capitol Hill.”

“It’s unbelievable,” Scarborough said. “Not only cop killers, but these people are traitors to the United States of America. They are traitors.”

As Scarborough made his points, clips from the video continued to roll on-screen and, at times, the screams of officers or the yells of rioters punctuated and even overpowered his words as he lambasted the “seditionists and traitors” he says should not be given a pass.

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after being bashed by a fire extinguisher by pro-Trump rioters, one of 6 deaths linked to the Jan. 6 riots.

Watch above, via MSNBC.