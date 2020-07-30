MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough let Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers know what he thinks of their handling of the coronavirus crisis and their resistance to basic measures like wearing masks in public. “Being a dumbass on a national pandemic has proven to be a bad political strategy for the party of Donald Trump,” he said on “Morning Joe.”

Scarborough was discussing, among other things, Rep. Louie Gohmert, who refused to wear a mask before being diagnosed with the coronavirus himself this week.

“It is like nothing I’ve ever seen in my life: People so adamantly and obstinately ignoring medical advice on a disease that’s killed 150,000 people,” Scarborough, a former GOP congressman, said.

He went on, “Remember at one time you heard people say, ‘It’s only 30,000 or 40,000 people are going to die.’ In April it was reduced to 60,000, 70,000. Donald Trump was saying, ‘Maybe 60,000, maybe 70,000.’ We’re up to 150,000 people and you still have, from the White House, just complete idiocy. You have the president running around doing fundraisers without a mask in a crowd of people. You have him retweeting a woman talking about demons and other bizarre things, mocking masks, talking about hydroxychloroquine, which (former FDA head) Scott Gottlieb and just about every other medical professional says, ‘It does not work on this disease.’ It doesn’t work.”

The MSNBC host said the “idiocy” is not only mind-boggling — it “kills,” too. Scarborough questioned if any lawmakers stand to get paid for their refusal to accept guidance on virus precautions and told his viewers that while he doesn’t know who — if anyone — is making money, they should “follow the money.”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment above.