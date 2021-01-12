MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Tuesday tore into the rioters who ransacked the Capitol last Wednesday, fuming that while he wants to see them jailed “for a long time,” he hopes they find Jesus while they’re incarcerated.

“I want federal authorities to know that the people of the United States of America are going to pressure them every day to hold these traitors, to hold these seditionists, to the full extent of the law and I understand there are a lot of people out there who call themselves Evangelicals, that no longer believe in the word of God, that now worship false idols, that haven’t read the New Testament, haven’t read the Gospels. That’s fine. That’s between you and Jesus. That’s between you and Jesus but when you storm the Capitol, that’s between the federal government and you,” he railed.

The former GOP congressman went on, “We are the people. We are the people! You tried to take over our House. You trashed our House. You beat up our police officers. You tried to kill our Speaker. You tried to kill our vice president. You are going to be held accountable! Then maybe when you’re in jail for a long time, maybe somebody can slip you a Bible and you can start reading the Gospels again and maybe even read some of the Old Testament about what happens to nations when they worship false idols!”

He went on to advocate for the arrest and jailing of rioters for sedition during a discussion on the Department of Justice’s ongoing hunt for participants. He referred to the specific laws that could — and to him, should — make it possible.

Demonstrators who support President Donald Trump and his ongoing efforts to overturn the election using baseless claims of voter fraud attended a protest in the nation’s capital last Wednesday. At Trump’s urging, some turned their attention to the Capitol building, breaching it during the joint session of Congress meant to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Six deaths have been associated with the violent siege, including those of two Capitol police officers.

Watch his impassioned speech above, via MSNBC.