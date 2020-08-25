MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough gave his take on Monday night’s Republican National Convention speeches, describing them a “bizarre” vehicle for misinformation.

On Tuesday’s “Morning Joe,” Scarborough called the addresses from the opening night of the RNC “a bizarre collection of alternative facts and alternative realities told by cranks and misfits that would never be allowed inside any convention before this.”

To illustrate his point, the former GOP congressman pointed to “the couple that carried guns outside their house and were pointing at Black Lives Matter protesters saying that Joe Biden wants to abolish the suburbs?”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey — who were hit with felony weapons charges after photos and videos showing them brandishing firearms at protesters in their neighborhood went viral — had a segment telling RNC viewers that if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins in November, he would “abolish the suburbs.” There is no proof to substantiate the claim.

Scarborough also pointed out that Trump “repeated his lie that Barack Obama spied on his campaign in 2016, something that has been disproven time and time again. His own aides were so discouraged that he did it because he can’t stay on-script.”

Some of the speakers’ messages — like Donald Trump Jr.’s declaration that voters could choose between church, work and school or rioters, looting and vandalism — struck Scarborough as “very funny,” though he didn’t laugh when he reviewed them for his morning audience.

