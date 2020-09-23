MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was assertive yet careful in his Wednesday assessment of President Donald Trump’s comments at his Tuesday rally, stopping just short of calling them “fascist.”

“We won’t call them fascist comments and won’t say that it’s what autocrats do and say, but it is what autocrats do and say when you’re once again glorifying violence and, as the president’s long done, celebrated the fact that people could get hurt at the rally if they exercise their First Amendment rights,” said the former GOP congressman, highlighting the president’s references to “anti-Trump” demonstrators and perceived danger at his rallies.

“I don’t want to bring it on, but you don’t see it much anymore, you know what? It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous,” Trump said of protesters at his events.

Scarborough went on, noting that Trump attacked Somali-born Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. On Tuesday, Trump said, “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? She is telling us how to run our country.”

“I’m sorry, if that’s not what fascists do, I would love for a professor or somebody who studies fascism to let us know if that is not the practice of fascist leaders,” declared Scarborough.

Co-host Willie Geist agreed, saying, “Rarely do you see bigotry so explicit as it was in that one moment last night from Donald Trump talking about a sitting member of Congress who came to America as a refugee, as a child.”

Omar herself responded to Trump late Tuesday.

“Firstly, this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you,” the congresswoman tweeted. “Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.”

Then, in a second tweet, the representative wrote, “These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing.” She added a gif of Regina George in “Mean Girls” asking, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”

Watch above, via MSNBC.