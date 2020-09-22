Go Pro Today

Joe Scarborough Compares Trump Rallies to Salem Witch Trials: ‘Mass Insanity’ (Video)

“They choose superstition over science,” the “Morning Joe” hosts say of Trump supporters who attend events and hear the president say the virus “affects virtually nobody”

| September 22, 2020 @ 7:26 AM Last Updated: September 22, 2020 @ 7:27 AM

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Tuesday criticized Ohio Trump supporters who crowded together for the president’s in-person campaign rally amid the coronavirus pandemic — comparing the event to the “mass insanity” of the Salem witch trials of the 17th century.

“This is going to be looked back upon — it really is — really, it’s going to looked back upon, I think, the way that we look back at the Salem witch trials, where just mass insanity takes over a group of people…” he said.

“And kills many of them,” co-host Mika Brzezinski added.

“And kills a lot of them,” Scarborough agreed, before adding, “They choose superstition over science. They choose, basically, death over life.”

The “Morning Joe” team has been highly critical of Trump’s recent in-person rallies, many of them at indoor venues, where only attendees in the seats directly behind Trump are required to wear masks (for the sake of the cameras) and the crowds clustered before him are not.

On Monday, Trump told his Ohio supporters that the virus “affects virtually nobody.” That contradicts what the president told veteran reporter Bob Woodward in February and March of this year, when he said the virus was “deadly” but that he was downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic to the public.

As of Tuesday, there have been more than 6.8 million COVID-19 cases and 200,000 deaths in the United States.

“It really does get worse the more you read it,” Scarborough said while reviewing Monday night’s rally, which Brzezinski said has the potential to be a “super-spreader” event in terms of potential new COVID infections.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

