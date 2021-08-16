Scarlett Johansson Joins Wes Anderson’s Next Film

Scarlett Johansson has become the latest actor to join Wes Anderson’s next movie, an individual with knowledge confirmed to TheWrap.



This will be Johansson’s second appearance in an Anderson film, having lent her voice to the beautiful, exiled show dog Nutmeg in the 2018 animated film “Isle of Dogs.” Anderson’s latest project, which is currently untitled and is shooting in Spain, will also star Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie along with Anderson regulars like Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.



This project, which has plot details under wraps, will be Anderson’s 11th film, having made his debut 25 years ago with “Bottle Rocket” and earning a Best Picture and Best Director nomination with “The Grand Budapest Hotel” in 2014. Searchlight Pictures will release Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” in theaters in October.



Johansson starred in what is expected to be her final Marvel Studios film this summer with “Black Widow,” a sendoff for her character Natasha Romanov that also led to a lawsuit from the actor alleging a breach of contract when Disney chose to simultaneously release the film as a premium Disney+ title, depriving her of box office-based bonuses. In a statement, Disney said there was “no merit whatsoever” to the lawsuit and that it showed “callous disregard” of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting a backlash from various Hollywood figures including SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris.



She is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.








