Scarlett Johansson Roasts Chris Hemsworth in Write-In Comments for His Walk of Fame Ceremony: ‘Sensitive Leading Lady’ | Video

Robert Downey Jr. surprised “Avengers” costar Chris Hemsworth with a coy twist during his speech to honor the star at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday. Ticking off one Marvel star after the next — from Scarlett Johansson to Chris Evans to Jeremy Renner and more — Downey Jr. revealed that he requested three-word responses to the prompt, “What is Chris Hemsworth?”

Naturally, those who participated mostly took it as an opportunity to roast their superheroic costar.

“I reached out to his fellow Avengers to distill to three simple describing words what is Chris Hemsworth. First off, Renner says, ‘Absurdly annoyingly amazing,’” Downey Jr. began. “Ruffalo came in strong with, ‘Friend from work.’ Scarlett got to the heart of it with, ‘Sensitive leading lady.’ Captain America calls him, ‘Second-best Chris.’”

The responses did not disappoint the crowd gathered on Hollywood Boulevard, who erupted into laughter after each quote. Hemsworth also appeared to enjoy the roast, as he laughed along with the audience.

The “Oppenheimer” Oscar winner did, however, end his speech with a sincere, sweeter note. “I’m just going to bring it right here to the moment, to the here and now with joy and such a sense of there’s no one who deserves this more,” he said. “He is Hollywood star recipient.”

The actor, who played Iron Man opposite Hemsworth’s Thor, was visibly fond of his former costar, encouraging the crowd to have Barbenheimer Part 2 just by seeing Hemsworth’s latest, “Furiosa,” in theaters three times.

He said that “beyond the cape and the hammer is a contagious Aussie charm. You are a remarkable human being.”

“Chris is a bit daunting to describe,” Downey Jr. continued. “He’s very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection down under, he has a true-blue wit and he has a depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you ‘lo this many years. But you keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you’re just a real dude.”

Short and sweet, Downey wasn’t wrong to preview his speech as “insightful and brilliant” — considering “I wrote all my comments myself.”

Watch Downey’s full appearance at Hemsworth’s Walk of Fame ceremony in the video embeds above.