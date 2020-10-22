Scarlett Johansson will star in “Bride,” the next film from the Chilean director of “Gloria Bell” Sebastián Lelio, that will be set up at A24 as part of the studio’s partnership with Apple Original Films.

“Bride” is described as a genre-bending story that stars Johansson as a woman who is created and designed by a brilliant entrepreneur to be the ideal wife. But when she rejects her creator and is forced to flee her confined existence, she’s confronted with a world that sees her as a monster. While on the run, she discovers her true identity, some surprising power and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, both writers on “Orange Is the New Black” and the upcoming “Wolfman” movie, will write the screenplay with Lelio, who will direct. A24 will serve as the studio.

Johansson will also produce “Bride” along with Jonathan Lia through their company, These Pictures. Keenan Flynn will co-produce.

“It is long overdue for Bride to step out of the shadow of her male counterpart and stand alone,” Johansson said in a statement. “Working alongside Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, Sebastian and I are extremely excited to emancipate this classic anti-heroine and reanimate her story to reflect the change we see today.”

“Bride” is the third film in the first-look partnership between A24 and Apple, which already includes Sofia Coppola’s upcoming “On the Rocks” starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray and “The Sky Is Everywhere” starring Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.

Johansson is coming off a massive 2019 in which she was twice nominated for Oscars, including for “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story,” not to mention starring in “Avengers: Endgame.” She was meant to be seen in Marvel’s “Black Widow” this year, but the film was pushed back into the summer of 2021.

Lelio’s film “A Fantastic Woman” won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, and he last directed “Gloria Bell” with Julianne Moore, an English-language remake of his 2013 drama “Gloria.”

Johansson and These Pictures are represented by CAA and Morris Yorn. Schuker Blum and Angelo are represented by Management 360 and The Nord Group. Lelio is represented by 42 MP and Management 360 and Granderson Des Rochers.