Viva Pictures has acquired animated feature film “Scarygirl” ahead of its Cannes premiere, the company announced on Monday.

The coming-of-age adaptation of the graphic novel and children’s brand is executive produced by “Kung Fu Panda” director John Stevenson. The film is a co-production between Highly Spirited and Like a Photon Creative.

Set on an isolated peninsula, “Scarygirl” introduces Arkie, a smart, technology-savvy girl with a tentacle-like arm, raised in secret by her father Blister — a rare, life-regenerating giant octopus. As they face a mysterious reduction in sunlight threatening their home, Arkie’s attempts to fix the situation inadvertently expose them to the world, sparking a thrilling rescue mission in the dazzling City of Light.

“I loved Nathan Jurevicius’ ‘Scarygirl,’” Stevenson said in a statement. “It is a bold and totally original invention … conceived in Nathan’s uniquely brilliant art style. It was a wonderful challenge to translate Nathan’s beautiful paintings into an animated film, telling a complex fantasy story full of crazy adventures and memorable characters in a distinctive visual style. Totally original, breathtakingly funny, heartwarming, mysterious and exciting, ‘Scarygirl’ is an animated film like no other.”

Laura Prieto, VP of Acquisitions at Viva Pictures, added: “The acquisition of ‘Scarygirl’ is a landmark moment for Viva Pictures as we expand our portfolio with innovative, visually spectacular stories that resonate with global audiences. ‘Scarygirl’ is more than a film; it’s a captivating adventure with emotional depth, appealing broadly to its primary audience of kids and families alike.”

Tania Pinto Da Cunha, Partner and VP of International Sales at Pink Parrot added: “We are very excited to partner with Viva Kids on this theatrical release. They have been indispensable partners when it comes to supporting independent animation titles.”

The film is Directed by Ricard Cussó and co-directed by Tania Vincent. It is produced by Sophie Byrne (Highly Spirited) and Kristen Souvlis, Nadine Bates and Ryan Greaves (Like a Photon Creative).

“Scarygirl” is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on Oct. 11.