‘Schitt’s Creek’ Final Season and Making-Of Documentary Hit Netflix Early

The sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek” has arrived on Netflix days earlier than expected, along with a behind-the-scenes documentary showing the creation of the Emmy-winning Pop TV comedy series.

“Surprise! Season 6 & the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards documentary just dropped early,” series star and co-creator Dan Levy tweeted Saturday. “Have a great weekend!”

Both the season and the “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards” doc, which first aired on Pop following the series finale, were scheduled to begin streaming on the platform next week.

Oh, Schitt! Comedy Central to Air All 6 Seasons of 'Schitt's Creek' Following Emmys Domination

The streaming debut comes weeks after Season 6 went out with a bang, sweeping the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmy Awards, taking home all four acting trophies as well as those for directing, writing and Outstanding Comedy Series. No other comedy series has achieved a similar sweep at the Emmys.

“Schitt’s Creek,” which debuted in 2015, was created by father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy and aired its final season earlier this year. It follows the formerly wealthy Rose family who are forced to relocate to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

