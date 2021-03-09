‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy Joins ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2

“Schitt’s Creek” alum Annie Murphy has joined the cast of “Russian Doll” Season 2, Netflix announced Tuesday.

Production on the second season of the Natasha Lyonne-led dark comedy is currently underway, but plot details and information about Murphy’s character are being kept under wraps.

Co-created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, the first season of “Russian Doll” premiered on Netflix more than two years ago. The eight-episode series follows Nadia (Lyonne), a woman who suffers through multiple time loops that begin the night of her birthday party and end in her death.

In addition to Lyonne, the series also stars Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez and Elizabeth Ashley. Guest stars on Season 1 included Chloë Sevigny, Lyonne’s “OITNB” co-star Dascha Polanco, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Jeremy Lowell Bobb, Ritesh Rajan and Jocelyn Bioh.

Poehler, Lyonne and Headland all serve as executive producers on the comedy, which hails from Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment. Lyonne and Headland both write and direct the series, with Jamie Babbit also directing.

Murphy is coming off a six-season run on CBC and Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” for which she recently picked up a supporting actress Emmy and Golden Globe nomination. She also stars in AMC’s experimental comedy “Kevin Can F*** Himself.”

TVLine first reported the news of Murphy’s casting.