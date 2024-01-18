“Schmigadoon!” won’t move forward with a third season on Apple TV+, even though the scripts and dozens of songs were ready to go.

Cocreator Cinco Paul shared the news of the romcom musical series’ future on X (formerly Twitter). An individual with knowlege of the decision also confirmed the cancellation.

“The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life,” Paul wrote. “I want to thank everyone involved with the show, our incredible cast & crew & writers, our wonderful supporters at Broadway Video, Universal, & Apple, for everything they did to make it happen.”

He called the fact that the show even got two seasons “a miracle” and expressed his gratitude for that fact. Cinco cryptically concluded, “This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it’s not the end of Schmigadoon… and maybe it’s even a happy beginning.”

Created by Paul and Ken Daurio, the first season of the musical series arrived on Apple TV+ in mid-July 2021. The inaugural installment won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, specifically for Paul’s “Corn Puddin’.”

The show’s second season premiered April 5, 2023 on Apple TV+. Alongside Keegan-Michael Key as Josh Skinner and Cecily Strong as Melissa Gimble, the ensemble cast included Dove Cameron as Betsy McDonough, Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton, Alan Cumming as Aloysius Menlove, Aaron Tevit as Danny Bailey, Ariana DeBose as Emma Tate and Martin Short as the Leprechaun.

Both seasons consisted of six episodes.

Paul, who is behind animated movies like Illumination’s “Despicable Me” franchise, “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” and “The Secret Life of Pets” to name a few, moved on from the musical show partially based on a what-if twist inspired by the idea of the backpackers in “An American Werewolf in London” ending up in a musical-scape instead of the horror genre.

Martin Short’s Leprechaun sings a plot-challenging song at the end of Season 1 of the Apple series. “SNL” alum Cecily strong also sang various songs in both seasons.