Sci-Fi Horror Film ‘Sea Fever’ Starring Connie Nielsen to Premiere in Virtual Live Event

Stars of the film will answer questions in a Q&A following the screening on April 9

| April 1, 2020 @ 3:54 PM Last Updated: April 1, 2020 @ 4:12 PM
Sea Fever

Gunpowder & Sky

The sci-fi horror film “Sea Fever” starring Connie Nielsen will make its premiere as part of a live-stream event that will be available to the general public, the film’s distributor Gunpowder & Sky announced Wednedsay.

The film was meant to open theatrically in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Fantastic Fest, but because of the coronavirus pandemic shutting down theaters nationwide, Gunpowder & Sky and its sci-fi label Dust will now debut the film via a live-stream on April 9 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.  The premiere for “Sea Fever” will be available to the public for a pay-per-view fee of $4.99; fans can register here.

Stars Nielsen and Hermione Corfield along with director Nessa Hardiman will also be available for a moderated Q&A immediately following the screening, and audience members can post questions in a chatroom for the cast and crew.

Also Read: Inside Gunpowder & Sky's Growth to 50 Million-Plus Monthly Viewers

“Like everyone else, we are adjusting to life’s new challenges on a daily basis and feel Sea Fever is more relevant than ever,” Janet Brown, EVP of acquisitions and global distribution for Gunpowder & Sky said in a statement. “We are psyched to host the first-ever live experience of a film screening, and can’t wait to share it with audiences!”

“Sea Fever” made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and tells the story of Siobhán, a marine biology student who prefers spending her days alone in a lab. She has to endure a week on a ragged fishing trawler where she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat. When members of the crew succumb to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and anxiety to win the crew’s trust before everyone is lost.

“Sea Fever” is the second release from Gunpowder & Sky’s Dust following the 2018 sci-fi Western “Prospect” starring Sophie Thatcher, Pedro Pascal and Jay Duplass. Gunpowder & Sky currently has the horror-comedy “Villains” in theaters via its horror brand Alter as well as the Lil Peep documentary “Everybody’s Everything” set to open mid-November this year.

The film will be available on demand and on digital home video April 10.

