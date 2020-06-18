‘Scoob!’ to Land on HBO Max Next Week

The animated “Scooby Doo” film debuted online for digital rental on May 15

| June 18, 2020 @ 12:02 PM Last Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 12:19 PM
Scoob!

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

About a month and a half after it made its debut online for premium video on demand, the animated film “Scoob!” will launch on HBO Max on June 26.

The animated “Scooby Doo” film debuted online on May 15 for $19.99 after its original June theatrical release date was scrapped. Warner Bros. hasn’t released digital box office numbers for how the kids movie has performed since its digital release, but it only makes sense that the new film could help draw eyes to the new streaming service, which launched shortly after “Scoob!” began its PVOD run.

The two seasons of the original animated series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” are available now on HBO Max.

Also Read: 'Scoob!' Film Review: Animated Scooby-Doo Reboot Starts by Making Fun of Itself

“HBO Max is the perfect home for these ‘meddling kids’ and their dog,'” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV, said in a statement. “‘Scoob!’ tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It’s a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original ‘Scooby-Doo’ episodes.”

“Scoob!” is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature “Space Jam” and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers.”

It’s the first animated, feature-length version of the “Scooby-Doo” adventure and shows how Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo all provide voices for the animated film.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
  • The Secret Garden STXfilms
1 of 29

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE