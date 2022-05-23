Your favorite Great Dane is coming back with all new fun and adventures in “Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups,” a CGI-animated comedy series for preschoolers, HBO Max and Cartoon Network announced Monday.

The series from Warner Bros. Animation and coming to Cartoonito’s preschool block on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in 2024 finds Scooby and his pals “as camp counselors who lead a “paw”-some new crew on mystery-solving adventures at sleepaway camp,” according to Warner Bros.

The cast will be led by veteran “Scooby-Doo” voices Frank Welker as canine hero and Matthew Lillard as his BFF, Shaggy.

“This show combines everything we love about Scooby—his humor, his loyal friendship with Shaggy, his mystery-loving spirit—all in an innovative and accessible format for preschoolers,” Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming at Warner Bros.said. “Cartoonito parents and caregivers will get to introduce kids to their beloved childhood hero in a totally new way.”

Sam Register, president, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios added, “We are thrilled to finally give preschoolers a version of Scooby to call their own. With plenty of laughs, fun, and clues to chase, this show promises to entertain the youngest of mystery solvers.”

The Cartoonito programming block premiered in September 2021and targets 2- to 6-year-olds.