Netflix has greenlit a live-action “Scooby-Doo” series, which will be written by two of the executive producers of MGM+ series “From,” Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, according to an individual with knowledge of the situation. They will also serve as executive producers of the new “Scooby-Doo” series.

For now, there are no confirmed details about the project’s plot other than it being a one-hour drama based on the classic ’70s mystery cartoon, which featured talking dog Scooby-Doo solving crimes with the Mystery Inc. team of snooping teens. Warner Bros., which owns the “Scooby-Doo” franchise, has signed on to produce the series.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Midnight Radio’s André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner will also executive produce. Berlanti Productions’ Jonathan Gabay and Adrienne Erickson are slated as co-executive producers.

Hollywood has produced several iterations of the beloved animated series — which debuted in 1969 — over the years, but its first cinematic live-action treatment came in 2002 with Raja Gosnell’s “Scooby-Doo.” The film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Lina Cardellini and more.

The franchise recently made headlines with a drastically different take, “Velma” from Charlie Grandy and Mindy Kaling, which offered a Scoobyless prequel for the gang that explored Velma’s much-discussed queer sexuality. The show received mixed reviews and a largely negative reception from audiences.

The characters have appeared in numerous prequel takes, including 2020’s “Scoob!” origin feature film. EP Berlanti has also notably been involved with live-action updates of numerous other comic franchises, including Archie and the gang in “Riverdale” as well as the DC “Arrowverse” shows, among others.