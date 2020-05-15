‘Scoob!’ Film Review: Animated Scooby-Doo Reboot Starts by Making Fun of Itself

There’s a moment early in “Scoob!” when a bowling alley attendant tells a group of crime-solving teens that some robots have just attacked “a talking dog and this gangly dude who had the habit of using the word like at the start of every sentence, almost as if he was some middle-aged man’s idea of how a teenage hippie talks.”
That’s the world in which this latest iteration of the Scooby-Doo franchise exists – a world that’s very aware of its own silliness and its time-honored tropes, a world where apprehended bad guys not only say, “I would have gotten away with it, if it wasn’t for you meddling kids,” but say it in a way that makes fun of the fact that they’re saying it.
And it’s a world that knows it was started by some middle-aged TV executives making a show about teenage hippies back in 1969.
In other words, “Scoob!” is determined to have its cake and eat it, too – to give the kids an animated mystery complete with slapstick comedy, frenetic action, talking animals and costumed superheroes, but also to keep up a steady stream of inside jokes, many of them aimed at parents who are old enough to remember the origins of the Hannah-Barbara multiverse way back when.
Of course, there are certain limitations to this franchise, whether or not you remember the original version or “The New Scooby-Doo Movies” version or the “Scooby-Doo’s All-Star Laff-A-Lympics” version or “The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo” version or the Sarah Michelle Gellar/Matthew Lillard/Linda Cardellini/Freddie Prinze Jr. 2002 movie version. Those limitations – the same inescapable story beats, humor that defaults to dopiness and a Hannah-Barbera aesthetic that doesn’t trigger nostalgia quite as effectively as they’d like it to – ensure that “Scoob!” is at its best merely diverting, though they also make it the perfect kind of movie to slide easily from a planned theatrical release to this coronavirus-prompted VOD debut.
Directed by Tony Cervone, a veteran of Warner Bros. Animation and Nickleodeon, “Scoob!” starts with an origin story: Scooby’s a hyperactive stray dog who’s being chased down the Venice boardwalk after stealing a whole wheel of gyro from a pita stand, and Norville Rogers – “Shaggy” to you and me and everybody else – is a lonely little kid who could use a friend. They become instant pals, encounter a trio of teens named Fred, Daphne and Velma, solve a mystery involving a haunted house and become a team of paranormal investigators — although when they decide to keep the gang together, one of them wonders, “How many scary monsters could there be?”
All of this happens before the opening credits, which end with them all grown to the age that they were back when the first “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” series hit CBS in 1969.
Scooby, by the way, has learned to enunciate a little more clearly over the years, which is good news for voiceover artist Frank Welker, who voices him. Welker is another nod to the franchise’s history, since he played Fred in the original cartoons. Zac Efron is Fred this time around, with Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, Gina Rodriguez as Velma and Will Forte stepping into Casey Kasem’s (and Matthew Lillard’s) shoes as Shaggy, the goodhearted but hapless hero of most every Scooby story.
To nobody’s surprise, the story sticks to the old template: Creepy things happen, there’s a nefarious bad guy involved, the kids jump into action and (spoiler alert!) everything works out in the end. The difference is that this time around, Simon Cowell makes an appearance to drive the kids apart, because he doesn’t care about friendship. (The fact that Cowell serves as the embodiment of unfeeling meanness may be a tipoff that this film has been in the works for a long time.)
The baddest bad guy, though, is an old Hannah Barbera standby, Dick Dastardly, who’s got a steampunk-style spaceship, an army of miniature metal minions and a plot to open the gates to the underworld, which apparently were sealed by Alexander the Great (and his dog!) a very long time ago. In cartoons like “Wacky Races,” Dastardly was always a pretty inept master villain, but Jason Isaacs works overtime to leaven the slapstick with just enough menace.
Dastardly also has a canine sidekick, Muttley – and so does Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg), a superhero with his own Saturday-morning pedigree and his own best friend in Dynomutt, Dog Wonder.
The plot is functional enough, zipping around the globe in a way the original Scoopy kids could rarely manage. There are big action setpieces, important lessons learned about friendship and lots of opportunities to slide in references to toxic masculinity and imposter syndrome and copyright infringement.
And eventually, things get downright supernatural, which to my mind is always kind of a cheat when it comes to Scooby-Doo — I mean, what was wrong with all of those sinister baddies who we discovered were just pretending to be ghosts until the meddling kids ripped off their masks?
There’s some of mask-ripping here, too, because of course there is. If there’s something you remember, or liked, about any iteration of “Scooby-Doo,” you’ll probably find it, or a joke about it, in “Scoob!” It gets to be a little tiring, but maybe it helps all this frantic silliness go down just a little easier, too.
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
Universal Pictures
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
Warner Bros.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"Emma."
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now.
Focus Features
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now.
Sony Pictures
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
Lionsgate
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
Warner Bros.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide theatrically. It's available on demand now.
Paramount Pictures
"The Call of the Wild"
20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now.
20th Century
"Downhill"
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It's available on demand now.
Fox Searchlight
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award. It's available for VOD on April 3.
Focus Features
"Endings, Beginnings"
"Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, will open early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. It was meant to open theatrically on May 1.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"To the Stars"
"To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release on April 24 and an on demand release on June 1. Martha Stephens directed the film that premiered at Sundance in 2019 and was meant to be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
truTV's first-ever feature-length film is arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early '90s.
truTV
"Artemis Fowl"
Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but will now premiere exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.
Disney
"The Infiltrators"
The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film will be released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2.
Oscilloscope
"Working Man"
The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film will now premiere on May 5 via Video On Demand.
Brainstorm Media
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story"
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, will be made available for streaming on the new service Altavod between April 16-18 for $7.99 and is available for pre-order beginning April 9. 10% of all the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. The documentary tells the story of the player, Kenny Sailors, who pioneered the jump shot, and it features interviews with Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
"Scoob!"
Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it will release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Trolls World Tour") to cancel a planned theatrical release and head straight to home release pandemic.
Warner Bros.
"The King of Staten Island"
"The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, will skip its theatrical release date of June 19 and open one week early on VOD everywhere on June 12.
Universal Pictures
"The High Note"
"The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, will now make its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 theatrically.
Focus Features
1 of 24
“The High Note” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.