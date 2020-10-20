Chachi is not having such a happy day.

Scott Baio, a vocal Trump supporter, expressed his disappointment over former “Happy Days” co-stars staging a reunion to raise money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

“What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist,” Baio tweeted.

Hollywood megaproducer Ron Howard, who co-starred as Richie Cunningham alongside Baio on the classic 80’s sitcom , announced the event via Twitter on Monday.

Wanda Sykes Claps Back at Scott Baio Over Joe Biden Support

“The most important election of our lifetimes is right around the corner and Wisconsin is a must-win state. So I’m thrilled to announce a #HappyDaysReunion to support @WisDems on Oct 25,” Howard tweeted.

Howard will be joined by “Happy Days” c0-stars Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Marion Ross (Marion) and Anson Williams (Potsie).

Shortly after the announcement, “Full House” star John Stamos jumped in on the action, asking if he could play Chachi to which Scott Baio fired back.

“Shouldn’t he be taking care of Aunt Becky,” Baio responded in a dig at co-star Lori Loughlin’s college scam legal woes.

Then in a direct quote tweet of John Stamos’ Chachi joke, Baio said: “This is what Hollywood has come to. #shameful #LiberalsAreDesperate”

As of time of this post’s publishing, neither Howard or Stamos has responded back to Baio so in similar Trump Twitter fashion he continued to retweet fans in support of him.

Baio appeared as a guest speaker in support of Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention and often uses his social media platform to support the president’s agenda and policies. The former actor has also spent some time railing on Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris’ campaign. Specifically, he reminded voters about the disparity in Trump and Biden’s tax policy proposals.

See Scott Baio’s tweets here: