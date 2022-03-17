Scott Derrickson, the director of “Doctor Strange” and the upcoming “The Black Phone,” has found his next project, an action and love story called “The Gorge” for Skydance.

Derrickson will come on board to direct “The Gorge” after Skydance originally picked up a spec script by Zach Dean — who also wrote Skydance’s “The Tomorrow War” — back in 2020 and developed it internally. “The Gorge” also previously landed on the 2020 Black List.

The film’s logline is being kept under wraps, but it’s described as a “high-action, genre-bending love story.”

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing with Derrickson’s Crooked Highway, which also includes C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark. And Zach Dean and Adam Kolbrenner are also producing.

Derrickson’s next film “The Black Phone” starring Ethan Hawke will be released by Universal in June.

More to come…