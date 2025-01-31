Scott Hamilton Chokes Up Mourning Skaters Killed in DC Plane Crash: ‘The Loss Is Just Beyond Description’ | Video

Former Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton made an emotional appearance on “TODAY” Friday morning, as he remembered the figure skaters lost in the deadly Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport crash between an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

On Thursday morning, both the U.S. Figure Skating governing body and the International Skating Union released statements confirming members of their sporting community were among the 60 passengers of the commercial flight. Sadly, no survivors were found in the crash, as efforts shifted to recovery by Thursday afternoon.

On Friday morning, Hamilton admitted the last few days have simply been “overwhelming,” as he was just in Wichita for the skating championships from which the skaters were returning.

“For this to happen just days after those championships were over, it’s just devastating, shocking. It just doesn’t make any sense,” he said somberly. “And I think this is where the community comes together. It’s a very tight-knit, very close-knit, very wonderful, caring, supportive community. We’re no stranger to tragedy. This was just beyond devastation.”

NBC hosts Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin noted that Hamilton was particularly close with the coaches who were lost in the crash, prompting the commentator to choke up.

“I actually sat with them for a nice visit in Wichita, and to think that they’re gone is…” he said fighting tears. “I can’t wrap my head around the last 36 hours. It’s just been devastating, and the loss is just beyond description. And I’m just — my heart is shattered.”

Hamilton also noted that the loss hits more than just the skating community.

“It’s beyond the skating community,” he said. “I think so many people see this tragedy, and the loss of these brilliant young skaters that, you know, have poured their lives into building an identity in our sport. And for their lives to be taken, the coaches…”

You can watch Hamilton’s full appearance on “TODAY” in the video, above.