Scott Rudin Offers $50 Tickets to Broadway’s ‘Book of Mormon,’ ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ to Lure Coronavirus-Scared Theatergoers
“I can’t pretend that great theater is the panacea we’ve been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news,” producer says
Brian Welk | March 10, 2020 @ 8:27 AM
Last Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 8:50 AM
Want to go see a Broadway show for $50? You can, but only if you’re not concerned about extracting coronavirus from a room full of theater patrons.
In order to entice people to come back out to Broadway, producer Scott Rudin is lowering prices on all remaining tickets to performances of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “West Side Story,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “The Book of Mormon” to just $50.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday and apply for all performances between March 12-29.
“As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage. This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to,” Rudin said in a statement. “I can’t pretend that great theater is the panacea we’ve been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news.”
Rudin doesn’t name coronavirus specifically, but COVID-19 is certainly taking a toll at the Broadway box office, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that more than 15 productions posted lower ticket sales in the past week as access to the stage door became more restricted as a safety precaution.
“To Kill a Mockingbird” recently played at Madison Square Garden to a stadium full of school children and teens. Aaron Sorkin’s production recently cast Ed Harris as Atticus Finch, taking over the role from Jeff Daniels.
Tickets for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “West Side Story” are available through Telecharge.com. “The Lehman Trilogy” and “The Book of Mormon” are available through Ticketmaster.com.
