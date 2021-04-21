scott rudin

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

Is Scott Rudin Finished in Hollywood?

by | April 21, 2021 @ 6:30 AM

“When you were a younger director and you said Scott Rudin was producing your movie, that was a stamp of ‘cool’ approval,” one producer tells TheWrap

Scott Rudin, one of the most legendary producers in Hollywood, can count films like “The Social Network,” “The Truman Show” and “No Country for Old Men” to his credits. But following accusations of decades of abusive and violent behavior toward staffers surfaced earlier this month, the EGOT-winning producer in recent days announced he would step back from his Broadway, film and streaming productions. So what does that mean for Rudin’s future in the industry?

According to a half dozen Hollywood insiders, few expect Rudin to leave Hollywood (and Broadway) altogether — but suspect that he may try to return to producing, quietly, after the dust settles on the current furor. “He’ll lie low for awhile, say he’s working on his demons and eventually get back in,” one partner at a major Hollywood talent agency told TheWrap. “He’s too successful.”

Become a member to read more.
Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

