Scott Rudin to ‘Step Back’ From Broadway Productions, Apologizes for ‘Pain My Behavior Caused’

Producer Scott Rudin says he will step back from his active Broadway productions and has apologized for his past behavior, in his first public statement since an exposé published in the Hollywood Reporter has stirred industry backlash.

Rudin, an EGOT-winning producer, was accused in an April 7 article in THR by several named former assistants and employees of physical and mental abuse, including allegedly breaking a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and throwing objects like potatoes and glass bowls at staffers.

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,” he wrote in a three-paragraph statement which he sent to The Washington Post Saturday. “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows.”

He continued: “My passionate hope and expectation is that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon, and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world. I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows.”

Rudin declined to comment further on the statement, and no mention was made of his active film productions.

More to come…