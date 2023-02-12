Scott Satin, Producer of ‘Funny You Should Ask,” Dies at 64

Scott Satin, veteran television producer who recently worked on the comedy game show “Funny You Should Ask,” died on Thursday after a long battle with the neurogenerative disorder Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, according to a statement from Allen Media Group. He was 64 years old.

Satin began his TV producing career in the late 1980s with the PBS children’s TV series “Square One Television” and “Mathnet,” the latter being an educational parody of the ’60s police procedural “Dragnet.”

In the ’90s, Satin expanded to daytime TV with the Tom Bergeron-hosted revival of “Hollywood Squares,” “The Byron Allen Show” and “The Keenan Wayans Show.”

Satin then made another genre shift to reality TV in the 2000s, producing shows like “Who Wants to Marry My Dad” and “Meet My Folks” for NBC, along with the Stan Lee-hosted “Who Wants to Be a Superhero?” for SyFy.

In recent years, he reunited with Byron Allen at the latter’s Allen Media Group and served as an executive producer and writer on the sitcoms “Mr. Box Office” and “The First Family.” He also served in the same roles on the shows “The World’s Funniest Weather” and “Funny You Should Ask,” both of which are currently airing on cable in syndication.

Satin is survived by his wife Jaime and his children Ryan, Sami and Dani. Donations can be made in his honor to CurePSP.