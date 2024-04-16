Screen Actors Guild Awards Sets 2025 Date

The 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The guild set Monday, August 29, 2024 as the opening date for nomination submissions and Friday, November 1, 2024, as the closing date. Other key dates and deadlines are listed below.

The SAG Awards are determined by the guild’s 130,000-member voting body, the largest on the awards circuit, which has made it a reliable bellwether for the Oscars. At this year’s lively SAG ceremony (where “The Devil Wears Prada” stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunited as presenters), “Oppenheimer” dominated, winning lead actor for Cillian Murphy, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and best ensemble cast (a strong indicator of the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner). It repeated those victories at the Academy Awards and won Best Picture.

Key Dates for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

MONDAY, AUGUST 29, 2024

Submissions open at sagawards.org/submissions

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2024

Submissions close at 5 p.m. PT

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16, 2024

Nominations voting opens

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5, 2025

Nominations voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8, 2025

Nominations announced

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2025

Final voting opens

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2025

Final voting closes at 12 noon PT

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2025

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards stream live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET



