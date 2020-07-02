Screen Actors Guild Awards Move 2021 Ceremony to March 14

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on March 14 of 2021, moving from its usual late-January date because of the pandemic, SAG announced on Thursday. The new date will also fit with the delayed awards season caused by the Academy Awards moving to late April.

SAG Awards nominations will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, a little less than two months later than usual. The eligibility period for the awards will also be extended for two months, just as it was for the Oscars, making films eligible if they’ve been released between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2012. Television programs will also be eligible if they premiere within the expanded eligibility period.

The SAG Awards joins the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Film Independent Spirit Awards in delaying their 2021 ceremonies to fit with the new Oscars timeline. Additional shows are expected to move as well.

The full SAG Awards timeline:

Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)

Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

Nominations Voting Opens

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Nominations Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Deadline for Paying November 2020 Dues and/or Changing Address with SAG-AFTRA to be Eligible for Final Balloting

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021

27th SAG Awards Nominations Announced

Records Pulled for Final Balloting

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Final Voting Opens

Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

Final Day to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Sunday, March 14, 2021

27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®