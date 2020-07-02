Screen Actors Guild Awards Move 2021 Ceremony to March 14

SAG will also extend the eligibility period by two months, following the lead of the Academy Awards

| July 2, 2020 @ 9:20 AM Last Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 9:29 AM
SAG Awards Parasite

Getty Images

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on March 14 of 2021, moving from its usual late-January date because of the pandemic, SAG announced on Thursday. The new date will also fit with the delayed awards season caused by the Academy Awards moving to late April.

SAG Awards nominations will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, a little less than two months later than usual. The eligibility period for the awards will also be extended for two months, just as it was for the Oscars, making films eligible if they’ve been released between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2012. Television programs will also be eligible if they premiere within the expanded eligibility period.

The SAG Awards joins the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Film Independent Spirit Awards in delaying their 2021 ceremonies to fit with the new Oscars timeline. Additional shows are expected to move as well.

Also Read: Academy Postpones Next Year's Oscars to April 25

The full SAG Awards timeline:

Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions

Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)

Monday, Jan. 11, 2021
Nominations Voting Opens

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
Nominations Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)
Deadline for Paying November 2020 Dues and/or Changing Address with SAG-AFTRA to be Eligible for Final Balloting

Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021
27th SAG Awards Nominations Announced
Records Pulled for Final Balloting

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Final Voting Opens

Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
Final Day to Request Paper Final Ballots in Lieu of Online Voting

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Sunday, March 14, 2021
27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
  • The Secret Garden STXfilms
1 of 29

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE