Screen Actors Guild Awards Won’t Air on TNT and TBS Next Year

TNT and TBS are parting ways with the Screen Actors Guild Awards after a partnership that has lasted 25 years, an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap.

TNT first aired the acting awards show in 1998, and has done so since this past year when “CODA” took home the Best Ensemble prize in a return to an in-person awards ceremony.

It’s unclear now where the 2023 ceremony, which would be heading into its 29th year, would air.

The SAG Awards launched in 1995 and first aired on NBC before TNT took over in 1998 and then made the show a simulcast with TBS in 2007. The awards show has typically been held in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

This year’s SAG Awards was a brisk, two-hour ceremony that netted 1.8 million viewers across TNT and TBS, a rise from the year prior when the awards went virtual and saw only 957,000 total viewers watch the ceremony. But even that rebound had it below pre-pandemic levels in 2020.

This year’s SAG Awards winners mirrored the eventual Oscars winners perfectly, with Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur all taking home acting prizes and “CODA” winning Best Ensemble. Netflix’s “Squid Game” also won awards for its two stars and for Best Stunt Ensemble, while “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” won the Ensemble Awards in Drama Series and Comedy Series respectively.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.