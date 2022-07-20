Luke Evans, Olivia Colman Among Voice Cast Set for Netflix’s ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’

“Beauty and the Beast” alum Luke Evans will voice Scrooge in Netflix’s upcoming animated feature “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.”

The actor will be joined by Olivia Colman who is voicing Past, Jessie Buckley as Isabel Fezziwig, Johnny Flynn as Bob Cratchit, Fra Fee voicing Harry Huffam, Giles Terera as Tom Jenkins, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Present, James Cosmo voicing Mr Fezziwig, and Jonathan Pryce as Jacob Marley.

Due to debut on the streamer in December, the animated feature, based on the Charles Dickens classic, will include re-imagined songs from the late Academy Award winner Leslie Bricusse. The original score is from Jeremy Holland-Smith, who is also handling song arranging and producing.

The film, directed by Stephen Donnelly, is described by the streamer as a supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. “With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future,” per a logline from Netflix.

“It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story. I think this version will give those who know ‘A Christmas Carol’ all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before,” Donnelly said in a statement. “There are more than enough psychedelic, time-traveling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale. I can’t wait to share this new version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ with the world and sincerely hope audiences embrace it this year and for many to come.”

Ralph Kamp p.g.a., Leslie Bricusse and Andrew Pearce are producers on the film. Rebecca Kamp and Gareth Kamp are co-producers.

Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios produce the film.

Netflix also released two new images from the film on Wednesday.