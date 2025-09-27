‘Scrubs’ Reboot Brings Together Original Cast for First Table Read: ‘Here We Go’ | Photo

The original stars of “Scrubs” have officially scrubbed back in for the reboot of the comedy, with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke and more posing for a new photo from the first table read.

ABC — who ordered a revival of the comedy back in July and aired the series’ eighth and ninth seasons in 2009 and 2010, respectively — shared the image after the table read and confirmed the new iteration was slated to premiere in 2026.

For the photo (pictured above), Braff, Faison, Chalke, as well as guest stars and fellow returning OG cast members Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley, smiled brightly as they posed with executive producer and creator Bill Lawrence.

Braff, Faison and Chalke are also executive producers for the reboot of “Scrubs.”

The network went on to post the image to its Instagram on Friday afternoon and wrote, “The gang is back together for the first ‘Scrubs’ table read. Here we go!”

“Scrubs” first debuted in October 2001 on NBC, where it ran for seven seasons before jumping over to ABC for its final two seasons. Over the course of its nine seasons, the medical comedy won two Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) in 2005 and 2007, respectively.

Chatter about a possible “Scrubs” reboot first sparked back in 2020, when Braff and Faison voiced their interest in participating in a reunion project on an episode of their “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” podcast. Though, at the time, they feared scheduling conflicts would hinder the cast being able to come back together.

Braff and Faison collaborated again for a number of T-Mobile commercials in the years following — and subsequently kept the hope of a reboot alive.

A premiere date for the new season of “Scrubs” has yet to be announced.