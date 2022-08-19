‘SEAL Team’ Embarks on Northern Syria Mission in Season 6 Trailer

“SEAL Team” is headed to Northern Syria in the heart-pounding trailer for Season 6 of the Paramount+ series, which dropped Friday.

In addition to the trailer, which shows Clay (Max Thieriot) in bad shape, the streamer announced the 10-episode season will premiere Sept. 18.

The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of the “most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence.

His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown, Jr.), the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn (Buckley), an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a young, multilingual second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication; Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, the son of Syrian immigrants with deep understanding of the Middle East. Vital to the team’s success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds,” per the logline from the streamer.

New episodes will drop weekly on Sundays on Paramount+.