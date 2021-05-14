As part of ViacomCBS’ efforts to leverage the symbiotic relationship between its TV and streaming platforms, the dramas “SEAL Team” and “Clarice” will be moving from CBS to Paramount+ in their next seasons, TheWrap has learned.

“Clarice,” based on the character from “The Silence of the Lambs” by author Thomas Harris, will move to Paramount+ beginning with its upcoming second season. The show has averaged 6.1 million viewers during Season 1. The show is produced by Alex Kurtzman, a major player on Paramount+ thanks to his success shepherding the “Star Trek” franchise on the streaming service.

“SEAL Team,” currently in its 4th season, will kick off season 5 in the fall with a run of episodes aired on CBS, before making the jump to Paramount+. The show averaged 6.5 million viewers this season.

In addition to taking advantage of a platform where popular-leaning entertainment has succeeded — CBS shows like NCIS have performed well on Paramount+, previously known as CBS All Access — the move also makes room on CBS’ packed primetime schedule. The network has previously added a new NCIS spinoff to the fall roster, and on Friday ordered “Smallwood’ and “Good Sam” straight to series.