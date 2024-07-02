‘SEAL Team’ Season 6 Is Streaming for Free Ahead of Final Season Premiere

Paramount+ is employing a bold tactic to get more eyes on “SEAL Team” ahead of it’s final season — make the previous one available for free.

The entirety of “SEAL Team’s” sixth season is now streaming across multiple platforms to help garner more hype leading into Season 7. The penultimate season will be free for a one-month window in the lead up to the final season debut on Aug. 11.

Fans and newcomers can access the free season through Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Paramount+’s YouTube channel.

This isn’t the first time Paramount + has made the decision to make episodes free. The entire first season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” is available on the streamer’s YouTube as well, while a number of series premieres are also free on YouTube, including “Yellowjackets,” “Dexter: New Blood,” “Your Honor,” “Billions” and “The Affair.”

“SEAL Team” aired it’s first four seasons on CBS before making the move to Paramount+ in 2021. It announced the upcoming seventh season of the David Boreanaz-led military series would be the last in November 2023.

“For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew,” Boreanaz said in a statement at the time. “Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to Season 7 and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

The streamer similarly made Sean Penn’s “Superpower” documentary about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy free on YouTube on Monday.

“SEAL Team” Season 7 premieres Aug. 11 on Paramount+.