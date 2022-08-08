We've Got Hollywood Covered
Sean Bean Says Intimacy Coordinators Risk Spoiling ‘Natural Way Lovers Behave’ in Sex Scenes

”Game of Thrones“ star was reflecting on his graphic performance in the 1993 BBC series ”Lady Chatterley“

| August 8, 2022 @ 9:31 AM

Sean Bean isn’t all that thrilled by the increasing presence of intimacy coordinators on film and television sets. According to the “Game of Thrones” actor, these professionals actually have the ability to “ruin” the art of a sex scene.

In a recent interview with the UK’s Times, Bean reflected on the graphic sex scenes in the BBC’s 1993 series “Lady Chatterley,” based on the book “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” saying that, had an intimacy coordinator been present on that set, his performance would’ve suffered.

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things. Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hand there, while you touch his thing…’” he explained. “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

Bean added that “Lady Chatterley” was “spontaneous” and full of “joy.” That spontaneity would be gone, he argued, at the hands of an intimacy coordinator.

“I should imagine it slows down the thrust of it. Ha, not the thrust, that’s the wrong word,” he said. “It would spoil the spontaneity.”

When reminded that intimacy coordinators are now present on sets “to protect actresses after #MeToo,” Bean was flippant about the idea.

 “I suppose it depends on the actress,” he said.

