Those looking to assume the highest seat of power in all of Westeros are getting a chance to do just that ahead of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” debut Aug. 21. The new (old?) Iron Throne from this anticipated prequel series is stationed at the Tower of London and ready for viewing.

The new-look Iron Throne is a sharper and even more imposing symbol of power than what fans remember from “Game of Thrones,” as “House of the Dragon” takes place centuries before the events of the main series when the Targaryen dynasty placed a heavy emphasis on intimidating representation. It was unveiled by Sky and streaming service NOW at the famous medieval fortress, which was erected by William the Conqueror after his European War of Conquest 1,000 years ago, one of many inspirations behind author George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

“Set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ will transport fans to Westeros at the height of Targaryen rule,” Jamie East, co-host of Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast and House of the Dragon Premiere Special, said in a statement. “We’ll discover an Iron Throne of far greater scale and decadence made from the warped and melted swords of the Targaryen’s defeated enemies, symbolic of the Targaryen’s huge power and influence at this time.”

Fans can now capture a selfie of themselves seated on the 12-foot-by-10-foot Iron Throne in front of the Tower of London, complete with royal guards as played by the Yeoman Warders, or armed forces tasked with security of the tower, and Targaryen banners. There’s also QR codes next to the throne with additional information about the highly-anticipated upcoming series. Next week, Sky and NOW will host a “House of the Dragon” premiere in Leicester Square ahead the show’s debut on both platforms Aug. 22.

The new-old Iron Throne will then be taken on tour across the U.K. throughout August.