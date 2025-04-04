Sean Hannity Says Ex-Republicans Joe Scarborough and Nicolle Wallace Fake Being Dems for MSNBC Fame, Money

Sean Hannity called out Joe Scarborough and Nicolle Wallace on Thursday for being fake liberals.

While speaking on the “Full Send” podcast with host Kyle Forgeard, Hannity called out the MSNBC hosts for flipping from the right to the left for a big paycheck. He pointed to Scarborough’s past as a Republican congressmen in Florida to fuel his argument.

“I mean, am I really supposed to believe that Joe Scarborough, who used to represent the most conservative district in Florida, all of a sudden became a liberal,” the Fox News host asked. “It seems kind of expedient to me that he wanted to be on television, get paid a nice big check. And so he goes on MSNBC, and now he’s a big liberal Joe.”

Hannity also took aim at Wallace. He pointed to her resume working with major Republicans George W. Bush, John McCain and Sarah Palin before flipping to MSNBC host as puzzling.

“Or Nicolle Wallace, she ran John McCain and Sarah Palin’s campaign,” he said. “She worked for George W. Bush. And now, she’s like radical, hardcore left-wing, Trump hating.”

Hannity continued: “Could she have had a change of heart? I don’t know. But I’ve kind of stayed consistent throughout my career. I’m a Reagan, Make America Great Again, Trump conservative. That’s how I describe myself.”

The “Morning Joe” host ran into some blowback from MSNBC fans shortly after the November election when he revealed himself and Mika Brzezinski met with Trump. The hosts explained at the time that the hope was to restart a line of communication between the returning president and the network.

“Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him,” Brzezinski said.

You can listen to the full “Full Send” podcast episode here.