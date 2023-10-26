In the wake of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, Sean Hannity took to Fox News to talk about his own “personal security plan” should he find himself in such a scenario.

On Wednesday night, a mass shooting took place at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine. At least 16 people were killed in the attack and at least 50 were injured. A manhunt for the assailant is currently underway.

“I always ask the question when something like this happens. ‘What is your plan? What do you do?’” Hannity said on Wednesday night’s show. “I have a personal security plan. I train in mixed martial arts. I’ve been a big believer in the Second Amendment for a long time with the prayer I would never have to use it.”

The host of “Hannity” also said that it “bothers” him when mass shootings become politicized and that he can “count the seconds” before it happens. “That part of it I never like because that’s not going to brings back lives,” Hannity said.

Hannity on mass shooting: What is your plan? What do you do? I have a personal security plan. I train in mixed martial arts. pic.twitter.com/Of0l1bpAGL — Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2023

The segment, which was posted on X, has been mocked by several users on the platform. “MMA won’t stop rounds from an assault rifle,” one user wrote while another accused the Fox News host of inciting violence “as a living.”

“Each time these mass shootings occur people like @seanhannity sound more ridiculous,” still another user wrote.

Forty-year-old trained firearms instructor Robert Card has been named a “person of interest” in the ongoing investigation. Investigators have revealed that Card threatened to attack the National Guard base in Saco and that he recently reported mental health problems. Maine State Police told CBS News “more than 100 investigators, both local and federal” are looking for him.

In mid-September the United States surpassed 500 mass shootings in 2023 alone. Mass shootings in the country have drastically increased since 2018, according to Axios. There were 335 reported mass shootings that year compared to 645 in 2022.