Sean Hannity Says He’s Ditching NYC for Florida Full-Time Thanks to DeSantis, Rubio, Scott: ‘I Am Done’

Sean Hannity has packed up and moved from New York to Florida, where he says he’s finally found a home where birds that share his right-wing feathers all flock together.

“If anybody is listening to this program for any length of time, been threatening now to do this for quite a while,” Hannity said on Tuesday during a live broadcast of his iHeartRadio talk show “The Sean Hannity Show” from his new Florida studio. “But we are now beginning our first broadcast of my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida.

“I am out. I am done. I’m finished. New York, New York, goodbye,” Hannity added, setting up a reference to the classic Frank Sinatra song. “Florida, Florida — if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. But it’s great to be here.”

Hannity previously lived in Long Island, New York, which was the longtime location of his Fox News radio and TV programs.

While the beaches and sunny weather are already an amazing deal, Hannity shared that his excitement to be a resident of a state is tied to Florida’s politicians, whom Hannity says have the same political and societal outlook as he does. He also took a shot at New York’s economy and education system, adding the items to his list of reasons for why he made the transition.

“For the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values,” Hannity said. “I have a governor by the name of Ron DeSantis and Senators Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott. So I’m feeling a lot better about it, and I’m not going to go through the whys. The how comes because it’s obvious this migration out of the blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts is real. And if anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand.”

Hannity now joins the home state of some of his fellow conservative broadcasters, like Tucker Carlson, who occasionally hosts his show in Florida. Joe Scarborough and his wife and political commentator Mika Brzezinski also produce their MSNBC “Morning Joe” series from their Jupiter, Florida, home.