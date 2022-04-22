Sean Hannity Passes Larry King as Longest-Running Cable News Host in History (Video)

Sean Hannity’s primetime news and opinion program launched as part of Rupert Murdoch’s upstart Fox News Channel in 1996 — and the host is celebrating a major milestone after a consecutive run of 25 years, six months and 15 days on the air.

Hannity on Thursday night passed Larry King to become the longest-running primetime host in cable TV history, according to his network. The show originally launched as “Hannity and Colmes,” with co-host Alan Colmes presenting a left-leaning perspective; Hannity took sole possession of the 9 p.m. ET Monday-Thursday slot on Fox News in 2009.

“Sean’s authenticity and insightful commentary have created one of the most enduring connections with our audience and it’s been an honor to watch him over the years,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “A Fox News original, he has helped innovate the industry, and we are incredibly proud of his extraordinary success.”

As a solo artist, “Hannity” continued to enjoy strong ratings, finishing No. 1 in the time slot in the 13+ years since, according to Nielsen Media Research.

“I am extremely grateful to Fox News Media and to our loyal, dedicated viewers whom I am proud to serve every night,” Hannity said.

“Hannity” commemorated the milestone with a video montage you can watch above.

For those keeping score: “Larry King” aired from June 3, 1985 to December 16, 2010. “Hannity & Colmes,” which became “Hannity” in 2009, launched on October 7, 1996.