Sean Hannity Says Media Won’t Show ‘Large Parts of the RNC’ — As He Talks Over RNC (Video)

Sean Hannity opened his Monday night show arguing that “the mob, the media” wouldn’t be “covering large parts of the RNC” that Fox News would be — all while he was speaking over the RNC.

“We just received a 10-minute warning that the president of the United States, he will be making remarks and an appearance and be speaking. When that happens, we will bring it to you. We’ll also bring you a lot of the convention, we’ll get to that in mere moments,” Hannity said over footage of the RNC airing live. “The mob, the media, they won’t be covering large parts of the RNC that we’ll be showing.”

Later, Hannity also cut away in the middle of a speech from Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, and former former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle for an analysis from Jeanine Pirro instead.

Fox News’ approach to the RNC drew ire on social media from some Trump supporters, including Trump campaign adviser Brad Parscale.

“Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews,” Parscale tweeted.

“Thx for the plug @parscale tune in!” CNN’s Dana Bash responded in a separate tweet.

People also noted when Fox cut away from Guilfoyle.