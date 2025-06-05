Sean Spicer Predicts Karine Jean-Pierre Is Still ‘Team Biden’ and New Book Will ‘Stick a Knife’ in White House Colleagues | Video

Sean Spicer, former press secretary to Donald Trump, reacted with skepticism on Wednesday about Karine Jean-Pierre’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party, considering it appears her upcoming book about Biden’s last days in the White House will side with the former president.

“It sure sounds like she’s going to stick a knife in the people who pushed Biden out,” Spicer said on a new episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “It sounds like she’s still Team Biden, and we’ll get a bunch of nonsense about how he could have [won the 2024 election].”

Spicer cited publisher Hachette’s press release that “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” is about the “betrayal” of Democratic Party leaders who convinced Biden to step down from the 2024 race and back Vice President Kamala Harris instead.

Watch the full segment below:

Kelly added, “Color me curious about her insider details — less interested in her definition of what it means to be independent.”

The one self-identified Democrat on Wednesday’s “Megyn Kelly” panel, Dan Turrentine, who co-hosts “Morning Meeting” with Spicer on the 2Way platform, echoed Kelly’s thoughts.

“I’ll be curious about her angle,” Turrentine said. “She had real tension with people inside the White House who didn’t think she was qualified. There were concerns she struggled to respond without reading from the briefing book.”

Spicer, who served as Trump’s press secretary for only a few months in 2017 before going on to “Dancing With the Stars,” argued that, “Jean-Pierre was the most epically unqualified person to hold that position.”

He added, “No one in America wants her political analysis.”

Jean-Pierre’s book follows CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s “Original Sin,” about the alleged cover-up over Biden’s cognitive decline. Spicer quipped, “The pitch was probably: ‘If Jake Tapper can sell a book, why can’t I be independent?

“Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” is scheduled to be released in October.