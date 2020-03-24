Searchlight Pictures Acquires Olivia Wilde’s Kerri Strug Biopic ‘Perfect’

Deal was made for $15 million after movie’s premiere at the European Film Market

Searchlight Pictures has closed a global rights deal for Olivia Wilde’s “Perfect” about Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug.

Negotiations began last month at the European Film Market in Berlin. The film, which was one of the hottest projects for sale, sold for $15 million. It was subject of a high bidding war. CAA Media Finance brokered the deal.

In February, it was reported that Wilde would direct the film for Riverstone Pictures and Pulse Films.

The fact-based film will follow Strug’s heroic efforts to secure Team USA’s first gold medal at the 1996 Olympics — including completing her final vault at the Atlanta Olympics on a badly injured ankle — as well as the price she paid for her heroic efforts.

Ronnie Sandahl (“Borg/McEnroe”) wrote the screenplay for “Perfect,” adapted from Strug and John P. Lopez’s memoir “Landing on my Feet, a Diary of Dreams.”

The film will be produced by Nik Bower for Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski for Pulse Films, together with Jeremy Baxter and Moss Barclay. Wilde will executive produce with Deepak Nayar, Marisa Clifford and Sandahl.

Wilde has become a hot directing talent since her directorial debut “Booksmart,” which won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. Next, she will direct, produce and star in “Don’t Worry, Darling” for New Line. She recently starred in Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell,” which was also set during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

