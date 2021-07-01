Searchlight Promotes DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas to Heads of Film Production

Searchlight Pictures has promoted DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas as its heads of film production to jointly oversee all film development and production at the studio.

Nguyen has been with Searchlight since 2009 and continues to be based in the studio’s U.S. office, while Goodson-Thomas has overseen production and development in the UK for nearly a decade. Their new positions start effective immediately, and all production executives will now report to the two of them.

“DanTram and Katie are exemplary executives with incredible taste and deep talent relationships,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. “They are proven leaders who we know will continue the legacy of Searchlight as we expand our global production and development slate.”

Nguyen and Goodson-Thomas will oversee production and development on Searchlight’s slate, including projects such as Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, Stephen Williams’ “Chevalier de Saint-Georges” with Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light” with Olivia Colman and an untitled murder mystery film from director Tom George starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell.

“I have loved my time here at Searchlight and look forward to working with Katie and the entire production team on these wonderful projects lined up over the next several years for this exciting slate that awaits movie fans around the world,” Nguyen said.

“I am elated by the opportunity to work closely with DanTram and the entire production team across the globe as we continue to build on the Searchlight legacy of creating a home for filmmakers with a singular vision, as well as the next generation of talent,” Goodson-Thomas said.

Nguyen began her career in the film industry as a junior executive for Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner’s production banner, The Donners’ Company. She joined Searchlight as a creative executive in 2009. During her time at Searchlight, Nguyen has worked on films such as “The Descendants,” “Black Swan” and “The Shape of Water,” and she most recently oversaw “Jojo Rabbit” and the upcoming “Antlers” and “Nightmare Alley.”

Prior to Searchlight, Goodson-Thomas was head of film at Chris Coen’s Unanimous Pictures, having previously worked at companies including Origin Pictures and Working Title Films, and working with talent such as Graham Broadbent, Damian Jones, Lynne Ramsay, James Marsh and Danny Boyle. During her time at Searchlight, Goodson-Thomas has overseen films such as “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “My Cousin Rachel,” “Far From the Madding Crowd,” “The Favourite” and “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.”