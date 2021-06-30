Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster to Star in Austen-Inspired Rom-Com ‘Fire Island’ at Searchlight

“Saturday Night Live” actor Bowen Yang and stand-up comedian Joel Kim Booster are set to star in a modern romantic comedy called “Fire Island” that is set at Searchlight Pictures.

Andrew Ahn, the director behind the acclaimed indie “Driveways,” is directing the “unapologetic” feature that’s inspired by Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

“Fire Island” is set in the iconic Fire Island Pines and centers around two best friends who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

Booster also wrote the original screenplay. Filming will begin this summer in both New York City and Fire Island. Searchlight will release the film as a Hulu Original in the U.S. and on Star through Disney+ internationally.

JAX Media, the team behind “Russian Doll” and “Search Party,” is producing the film, with John Hodges, Brooke Posch and Tony Hernandez serving as producers.

Chan Phung and Richard Ruiz are overseeing the film for Searchlight.

Andrew Ahn is a queer Korean American filmmaker known for 2019’s “Driveways” and 2016’s Spa Night,” which won the JOhn Cassavetes Film Independent Spirit Award. he’s also worked on fiction and documentary TV for Sundance Channel, Netflix, FX, HBO Max, CBS and KCET.

Bowen Yang is a featured player on “SNL,” and he also wrote for the show for one season before joining the cast. He’s also a recurring character on “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” and hosts the “Las Culturistas” podcast. He’ll next be seen in the Peacock series “Girls5Eva.”

Joel Kim Booster is a Chicago-bred, Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian and writer known for the NBC sitcom “Sunnyside,” ane he also co-hosted a Quibi show “Singled Out” with Keke Palmer. He also hosts the radio show “Joy F*ck Club” on SiriusXM and the podcast “Urgent Care Earwolf,” and he’ll be seen in the upcoming film “Unplugging” with Matt Walsh and Eva Longoria.

Variety first reported the news.