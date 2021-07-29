Sebastian Stan Joins Julianne Moore in Con Artist Drama ‘Sharper’ for A24 and Apple

Sebastian Stan has joined the cast of “Sharper,” a con artist drama starring Julianne Moore that’s set up at A24 and Apple.

Moore plays a con artist in “Sharper,” and the film is set in the world of Manhattan’s billionaire echelon. Stan will play a fellow con artist, though plot details are being kept under wraps.

“Sharper” is based on a spec script by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, which also recently landed on the Black List.

Benjamin Caron of “The Crown” and “Sherlock” is directing the film. Moore is also producing alongside Bart Freundlich, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, as are Erik Feig and Jessica Switch of Picturestart. Julia Hammer of Picturestart will executive produce.

Sebastian Stan most recently starred in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” On the film side, he was seen this year in the indie romance “Monday,” and he’ll next be seen in the spy thriller “The 355.” He’s currently filming the biopic series “Pam & Tommy,” in which he’ll play Tommy Lee opposite Lily James’ Pamela Anderson.

“Sharper” marks Moore’s second project with Apple following the Stephen King limited series “Lisey’s Story,” in which Moore stars and executive produces.

Stan is represented by CAA, Brookside Artist Management, Relevant and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Deadline first reported the news.