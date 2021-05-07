‘Pam & Tommy': See How Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transformed Into the Iconic Couple

Nope, you haven’t traveled back to 1995. The first look at Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in “Pam & Tommy” is here.

The Hulu limited series will be a comedic take on the drama surrounding the world’s first viral video: Pam and Tommy’s infamous sex tape. In addition to James and Stan, the series also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and sold the tape.

The casting news raised some eyebrows initially but the new pics from the set have the internet seeing Stan and James in a totally different (and decidedly grungier) light. Check them out below.

Hulu

Hulu

Despite their spitting images, the real Lee and Anderson are not involved with the project. It is written and executive produced by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis. Rogen will also executive produce along with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee for Point Grey. Dave Franco will executive produce with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug executive producing for Annapurna Pictures. Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers, and Sarah Gubbins will also executive produce. Craig Gillespie, who previously collaborated with Stan on the similarly irreverent biopic “I, Tonya” (2017), will direct.

Ordered to series in December 2020, the eight episodes will document the “Baywatch” star and Mötley Crüe drummer’s relationship as they navigate the scandal. The tape, filmed on the couple’s honeymoon less than a week after they’d met, broke the internet before it was a phrase and long before Paris and Kim were top searches. Years of lawsuits and tabloid fodder ensued with Lee and Anderson reportedly never seeing a dime.

A premiere date for “Pam & Tommy” has yet to be determined.